Mavericks and Timberwolves to Play NBA Preseason Games in Abu Dhabi

The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will need their passports in October.

The two Western Conference teams will take part in the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023, the NBA announced on Tuesday. The event was founded in 2022 with the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks competing in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

The Mavericks and Timberwolves will play on Oct. 5 and 7 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

“Following the success of last year’s games and events that welcomed fans from across the globe to Abu Dhabi, we’re excited to return in the 2023 preseason with two great matchups between the Mavericks and Timberwolves and some of the best players in the world,” NBA Europe and Middle East Managing Director Ralph Rivera. “Our collaboration with DCT (Department of Culture and Tourism) Abu Dhabi continues to support the NBA’s goal of introducing basketball and its values to young boys and girls in the UAE and globally, and that will be the case once again through these games and the surrounding activities.”

NBA games have aired in the United Arab Emirates since the 1987-88 season.

The Mavericks’ last trip outside of the U.S. and Canada came in December 2019 when they played the Detroit Pistons in a regular season game in Mexico City. The Timberwolves last played overseas when they faced the Golden State Warriors in China for a pair of preseason games in October 2017.

“The Dallas Mavericks certainly recognize the importance of globalizing the game of basketball,” Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall said. “For many years, we have enjoyed international players and a growing international fanbase. We are honored to play the game we love for NBA fans in Abu Dhabi and around the world. We appreciate all who have worked so hard to create this exciting opportunity for our team and our fans.”