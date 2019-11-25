Jordan Matthews Released a Day After Leading Eagles Skill Players in Snaps

Jordan Matthews' third tenure with the Eagles is over after just two games and four receptions.

The Eagles released Matthews Monday just 14 days after they signed him for the third time. Matthews played 73 snaps in the loss to the Seahawks Sunday, more than any other receiver, tight end or running back. He played 62 snaps in the loss to the Patriots.

With Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor expected back Sunday in Miami after missing the Seahawks game and the Eagles wanting to get young receivers Greg Ward and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside more involved, Matthews became expendable. Mack Hollins, who hasn't caught a pass in two months, is also on the roster.

Ward, just signed off the practice squad, caught six passes Sunday in his first significant NFL action, and Arcega-Whiteside, the rookie second-round pick, had a career-long 30-yard catch in the game's final seconds.

The Eagles did not announce a corresponding roster move, but it seems reasonable to think they might activate cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc from Injured Reserve and add him to the 53-man roster. LeBlanc has been on IR with a foot injury since training camp.

Matthews, originally the Eagles' 2nd-round pick in 2014, caught one pass for six yards against the Patriots and was 3-for-27 Sunday against the Seahawks.

Matthews has 249 catches for 3,006 yards and 21 TD catches in 62 games in an Eagles uniform. He ranks 21st in franchise history in catches, 21st in receiving yards and 19th in TD catches.

Since training camp 2017, the 27-year-old Matthews has been with the Eagles, Bills, Patriots, Eagles, 49ers, 49ers again and Eagles.

Matthews caught 224 passes in his first three seasons, most in Eagles history by a player in his first three seasons and 13th-most in NFL history.

