How to watch No. 6 Penn State battle Northwestern

Northwestern is coming off a miraculous comeback victory

By Eric Mullin

The Penn State Nittany Lions passed their first big test of the 2023 season with flying colors.

Faced with a ranked Big Ten opponent, the Nittany Lions rolled past then-No. 24 Iowa 31-0 at Beaver Stadium. Quarterback Drew Allar threw for four touchdowns, while Penn State's defense held the Hawkeyes to just 76 yards of offense while forcing four turnovers.

The dominant victory moved the unbeaten Nittany Lions (4-0, 2-0) up one spot in the AP poll to No. 6. Now, James Franklin's squad will look to retain that top-six standing when it heads to Evanston, Illinois, for a battle with Northwestern.

The Wildcats (2-2, 1-1) are coming off a miraculous 37-34 comeback victory over Minnesota. Northwestern scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to force overtime before defeating the Golden Gophers on a 25-yard walk-off touchdown.

The Wildcats, however, will face a much taller task when they welcome the Nittany Lions to Ryan Field this weekend. Here's how to watch the Big Ten showdown.

When is the Penn State vs. Northwestern game?

Penn State meets Northwestern on Saturday, Sept. 30.

What time does the Penn State vs. Northwestern game start?

Kickoff from Ryan Field is set for 12 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Penn State vs. Northwestern game on?

The Big Ten Network will broadcast Penn State-Northwestern.

How to stream the Penn State vs. Northwestern game live

The game will also be available to stream on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.

