Preakness Stakes

How Much Does the Preakness Stakes Winner Earn?

Here’s how much the winner of the 148th Preakness Stakes will get to take home on Saturday

By Julia Elbaba

The Preakness Stakes is one of the highest-profile events in horse racing in the United States.

With it being one of three iconic races of the Triple Crown, a nice, big payout is awarded to the winning horse and its squad.

Last year, we witnessed Early Voting – jockeyed by Jose Ortiz – steal the show after holding off hard-charging favorite Epicenter to win.

It’s anyone’s race, to say the least. But how much does the winner get to take home on Saturday, May 20? Here, we break it down: 

How much does a jockey get paid for winning the Preakness?

The winning jockey earns 10% of the 2023 Preakness Stakes purse ($990,000) -- which will be $99,000. 

The jockey does not get to pocket all of that money, however. 

Traditionally, jockeys pay their agents 25% of their earnings, cutting the amount by $24,750.

Another 5% typically goes to the valet service that helped prepare the jockey's gear, leaving the winning jockey with $69,300.

After taxes and fees, jockeys make approximately $45,000 for winning the Preakness Stakes.

What was the payout for the Preakness Stakes in 2022?

The payout of the Preakness Stakes last year was also $990,000.

How much do you earn from winning the Triple Crown in horse racing?

The 2023 Triple Crown consists of three events: the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

The total purse for the Kentucky Derby was $3 million, while the payout for Preakness Stakes is $990,000 and the Belmont Stakes will be $1.5 million. 

