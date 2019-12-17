Flyers

Flyers Fans Show They’re #OskarStrong for Oskar Lindblom

In a touching scene Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center, the Flyers and their fans showed they're fighting with Oskar Lindblom.

By Jordan Hall

 

Prior to Tuesday night's game, head coach Alain Vigneault mentioned all the support behind Oskar Lindblom, including the great fans of Philadelphia.

Those fans and the Flyers beautifully came together to show they are fighting with Lindblom, the team's 23-year-old forward from Sweden who has been diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma.

The Flyers were on a three-game road trip last week when they received word of Lindblom's diagnosis.

Tuesday was an emotional but touching night at the Wells Fargo Center. Lindblom had his teammates smiling in the morning and playing for him at night.

"I really believe Oskar would want us to do our jobs the right way," Vigneault said, "and that's what we're going to do."

 

