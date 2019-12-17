Flyers Fans Show They’re #OskarStrong for Oskar Lindblom

Prior to Tuesday night's game, head coach Alain Vigneault mentioned all the support behind Oskar Lindblom, including the great fans of Philadelphia.
Those fans and the Flyers beautifully came together to show they are fighting with Lindblom, the team's 23-year-old forward from Sweden who has been diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma.
The Flyers were on a three-game road trip last week when they received word of Lindblom's diagnosis.
Tuesday was an emotional but touching night at the Wells Fargo Center. Lindblom had his teammates smiling in the morning and playing for him at night.
"I really believe Oskar would want us to do our jobs the right way," Vigneault said, "and that's what we're going to do."
The Flyers give a tribute at the Wells Fargo Center in support of Oskar Lindblom 💜 #OskarStrong pic.twitter.com/RCoghYEIvI
— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 18, 2019
Awesome. #OskarStrong pic.twitter.com/WGLWITKYkr
— Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) December 18, 2019
Touching stuff from @NHLFlyers and Philly. #OskarStrong pic.twitter.com/5i9bFS6It6
— Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) December 18, 2019
All of the @NHLFlyers #HockeyFightsCancer pregame warm-up jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit Ewing Sarcoma research later this week.
You'll be able to find them here: https://t.co/b101fVm7Ls#OskarStrong pic.twitter.com/taKzVO8n9n
— Taryn Hatcher (@TarynNBCS) December 17, 2019
#OskarStrong 💜 pic.twitter.com/i6OJsPdnKo
— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 17, 2019
#Flyers in their #HockeyFightsCancer warmups. #OskarStrong pic.twitter.com/wP9ftyJdvF
— Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) December 17, 2019
Chuck Fletcher became choked up.
Claude Giroux needed a moment.
The Flyers had their "best" reason to smile - seeing Oskar Lindblom's smile.
(@JHallNBCS) https://t.co/7iyjXxMz8p
— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 17, 2019
#OskarStrong at @WellsFargoCtr. pic.twitter.com/SfId4IywUH
— Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) December 17, 2019
https://t.co/UTTvVvpcjT pic.twitter.com/2geQ80oT7V
— Travis Hughes (@_travishughes) December 17, 2019
(📷 from Flyers PR guru Joe Siville) pic.twitter.com/LVBRof5HO2
— Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) December 17, 2019
