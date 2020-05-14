10 Years Already? Flyers Fans Reminisce on Best Comeback in Franchise History

It has been a decade - a whopping 10 years since one of the most memorable games in Flyers history went down. It's a moment that Philadelphia will carry with them forever, a matchup that you will tell your kids about, and their kids will tell their kids and - well, you get the point. It was a big deal.

It's hard to forget the hole the Flyers found themselves in during the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals against the Boston Bruins, but if anything, it added to the buildup of that infamous Game 7.

How could a team that was down a series by three games, get down by three goals in the first period of their last chance and still come out on top? It's just a testament to how special of a team the 2009-10 Flyers were.

I'd like to say their shootout victory in the final game of the regular season against the Rangers set the tone for just how crazy this specific postseason run would be. But let's be real, nothing could prepare fans for a series so historic.

This remains a game that everyone can talk about and never get tired of, but of course, those memories come to life on the anniversary.

The 2010 playoffs when the Bruins lost to the Flyers and became the 3rd team in NHL history to blow a 3-0 series lead. The Bruins also lost game 7 of that series by blowing a 3-0 lead. One of the worst, if not THE worst collapse in hockey history. https://t.co/JDL7jkLsKA — Arjun (@_marlanderthews) May 14, 2020

Open the door to my apartment and there's like 10 people in there playing video games and hanging out. Maybe 2 of them were actual hockey fans? And they're all still screaming that it was one of the best sports games they had ever watched. What a night. (2/2) — Charlie O'Connor (@charlieo_conn) May 14, 2020

My older sons . My youngest son was an infant . What a crazy series . We were all home and my wife yelling at us not to yell and wake up the baby if they win . We woke the baby 😳 — 🧩🇺🇸John Mury🇺🇸🧩 (@MuryJohn) May 14, 2020

Worked at a restaurant at the time so I caught most of the game while working. Rushed to my friends after work just in time for the final Gagne goal — Jordan (@FRESHticles) May 14, 2020

Honestly it was the timeout Coach Lav when it got to 3-0 in the first period. Seeing him calm his team down like that I honestly believed we were going to win the game. — Chad Harris (@realcwh) May 14, 2020

Watching with my buddy and my dad, I was the only optimistic one after going down 3-0. My friend almost left and only stayed when I said we were gonna win the game & series 4-3. The Gagne goal obviously stands out but looking back it’s ‘the timeout’ that started the comeback — Ray (@RayRay_610) May 14, 2020

Brooke, Taryn,

I was flying back from Chicago. Watched 3-0. Boarded the plane. Shut off my (BlackBerry) phone because you had to back then. Landed. Turned my phone on and saw 4-3 win. Yelled "They won!" and about 10 heads turned around and said "they did? They did?" — Joey Ritter (@joeyritter) May 14, 2020

I was working at a grocery store and my shift ended after the first period, so my dad of course was texting me the terrible updates. But then as soon as I could watch, we started coming back. I’m not claiming it was me, but like... — Nick Carson (@Philly_Nut_Nick) May 14, 2020

I was watching in the UK, so it was after midnight when it started. When we went 3 down I went to bed.



Then I thought, 'No, I can't... if we do manage to do it, and I miss it, I'd be kicking myself.'



Boy, am I glad I got back up! — Ben Timmo (@bentimmo) May 14, 2020

I was with the crowd at the Center. My best friend was working so we had a text conversation going. When I walked out of the building that night I had no voice and believed that team was winning The Cup. The chants were so loud walking out. It was incredible! — Jennifer Maggio (@GagneGirl12) May 14, 2020

I was at the Wells Fargo Center with my dad, and thousands of other people. What an environment. Something I’ll never forget. Watching the video of the Gagne goal, followed by the “ delayed” live shot back in Philly still gives chills. — Eric Derr (@ederr31) May 14, 2020

And to all of the party poopers who are on the side of, "Yeah, well then what happened?"

You're thieves of joy.

