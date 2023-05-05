MLB

Fan Falls Into Visitor's Bullpen During Phillies-Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park

A fan fell over the railing and into the visitor's bullpen at Citizens Bank Park during the Philadelphia Phillies' matchup against the Boston Red Sox

By Charlotte Edmonds

A fan was carted off on a stretcher after falling into the visitor's bullpen at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia during the Phillies' matchup against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

The incident occurred in the first inning and stopped play after just one batter.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Taryn Hatcher reported that a ball landed in the flower bed above the visitor's bullpen. A fan then reached down to retrieve the ball only to go over the railing. 

Players from both teams summoned medical assistance and were later seen waiting for an update before resuming play.

The Phillies later confirmed that the fan was "conscious and responsive" upon leaving the ballpark and was transported to nearby Thomas Jefferson University Hospital for further care.

