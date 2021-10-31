Matt Ryan suffers bloody hand injury after being stepped on originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan suffered a gruesome-looking hand injury against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

In the second quarter, Ryan fell to the ground following a pass attempt and had his left (non-throwing) hand stepped on by Panthers defensive end Morgan Fox.

The play left the quarterback with a bloody hand.

Matt Ryan's hand is bleeding... *a lot*pic.twitter.com/PQyEu7V3FS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 31, 2021

Ouch.

Despite the injury, Ryan stayed in the game. But, on his next passing attempt, he was picked off by linebacker Shaq Thompson.

SHAQ THOMPSON MAKES HIS RETURN KNOWN!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/0je1MznXHE — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 31, 2021

Ryan and the Falcons held a 10-9 lead over the Panthers entering halftime.