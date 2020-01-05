Philadelphia Eagles
Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eagles

Russell Wilson Asks Doug Pederson About Wentz’s Health

Cameras caught Russell Wilson asking Eagles coach Doug Pederson about Carson Wentz's health following the Seahawks win in the Wild Card round

By Enrico Campitelli

Getty

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 05: Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson shakes hands with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the Playoff game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 5, 2020, at Lincoln Financial Filed in Philadelphia, PA.(Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Russell Wilson. Man. Eagles fans can't stand that guy.

But Philadelphia fans have nothing against Wilson as a person, except for maybe the fact that he's too nice and polite and clean-cut and gosh isn't he good at football?

Wilson was impressive again in victory over the Eagles on Sunday at the Linc. There were multiple plays, mostly with his feet, where Birds fans were left saying out loud, between gritted teeth, "Man, that guy is good."

And then Russell showed some class in victory.

In his postgame handshake with Eagles coach Doug Pederson, Wilson seemed concerned with how Carson Wentz was doing after leaving the game following a hit from Jadaveon Clowney.

Coach, it's an honor, man. Carson okay?" Wilson asks.

"Yeah, I think so. He'll be fine," Pederson said.

Russ and the Seahawks will look to keep their season alive on Sunday night in Green Bay.

