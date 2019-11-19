Miles Sanders Chasing Records and More in 10 Roob Stats

We've got some overall defense, some Zach Ertz and some Miles Sanders in this week's edition of 10 Roob Stats.

Yes, we can always come up with positive stats even when the Eagles lose!

-> The Eagles have held three straight opponents to 17 or fewer points and fewer than 300 yards. This is only the second time that's happened in the last 11 years. They also did it against the Steelers, Bears and Browns - the first three games of the Doug Pederson Era. Only the Patriots and 49ers have also had such streaks this year.

-> Carson Wentz's current streak of 13 straight games with a touchdown pass is 3rd-longest in Eagles history, behind Wentz's 22-game streak over the 2016 through 2018 seasons and Randall Cunningham's 18-game streak in 1987 and 1988.

-> Wentz played his 50th career game Sunday. Among all QBs in NFL history in their first 50 games, he ranks 9th in most TD passes, 9th in passing yards, 12th in accuracy, second in completions and 3rd in interception percentage and has the 4th-highest passer rating.

-> Zach Ertz's nine catches Sunday give him 55 this year. He's the first player in Eagles history with six straight 50-catch seasons. Keith Byars [1988-92], Jeremy Maclin [2009-14], and Brian Westbrook [2004-08] had five.

-> Zach Ertz now has 17 career nine-catch games. Only Tony Gonzalez [25] and Jason Witten [20] have more in NFL history among tight ends. The last two games mark the fourth time in his career he's had nine catches in consecutive games. The only other players in Eagles history to do that once are Pete Pihos in 1955 Terrell Owens in 2005.

-> One more Ertz: He's increased his career total to 492 receptions, 20th-most in NFL history by a tight end. He only needs 14 to pass six more tight ends and move into 14th place. At his current rate, he'll be in the all-time top-10 by Week 3 of next season.

-> The Eagles allowed 14 TD drives of 60 yards or more the first six games of the season. They've allowed 4 the last four games.

-> They've also held six straight home opponents under 100 rushing yards, the 6th-longest streak in franchise history and 3rd-longest since 1955.

-> The Eagles are on pace to allow fewer than 1,400 rushing yards ad fewer than 3.8 per carry in the same season for only the second time since 1991 and the sixth time since 1955.

-> He didn't have a huge game Sunday, but Miles Sanders did add 47 scrimmage yards to his 2019 total and now ranks second among all rookie NFL running backs with 688 scrimmage yards, behind only Josh Jacobs of the Raiders, who has 1,067 (and 97 more touches).

-> Sanders' 688 yards are most ever by an Eagles rookie running back after 10 games (35 more than Lee Bouggess in 1970) and second-most by any rookie, behind only DeSean Jackson (732). Sanders needs to average 52 yards from scrimmage the rest of the season for 1,000. The only Eagles rookie to reach 1,000 scrimmage yards was Jackson (1,008 in 2008). The most by a running back was LeSean McCoy's 945 in 2009.

