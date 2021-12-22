Eagles' NFL Playoff Chances Get Huge Boost From Win Over Washington

Eagles’ playoff chances get huge boost from win over WFT originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Eagles kept their playoff hopes alive in a major way with their 27-17 win over Washington.

Coming into Tuesday night, the Eagles were down to a 26% chance to make the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight.

But after the win, their playoff chances have risen to 36% and will go even higher if they can take down the Giants in a few days at the Linc.

If the season ended today, the Eagles would finish just out of the playoffs, but they’re within striking distance with three games to go:

*1. Packers (11-3, 1st NFC North)

2. Cowboys (10-4, 1st NFC East)

3. Buccaneers (10-4, 1st NFC South)

4. Cardinals (10-4, 1st NFC West)

5. Rams (10-4, 2nd NFC West)

6. 49ers (8-6, 3rd NFC West)

7. Vikings (7-7, 2nd NFC North)

—

8. Eagles (7-7, 2nd NFC East)

9. Saints (7-7, 2nd NFC South)

10. Washington (6-8, 3rd NFC East)

11. Falcons (6-8, 3rd NFC South)

12. Panthers (5-9, 4th NFC South)

13. Seahawks (5-9, 4th NFC West)

* - Clinched the division

READ: Roob's observations from the game

Among the three teams with 7-7 records, the Eagles hold a tiebreaker advantage over the Saints, whom they beat back on Nov. 21. But the Vikings hold a tiebreaker advantage over the Eagles because of their record against common opponents.

So while winning out would give the Eagles an excellent chance to make it to the playoffs, they will need some help. And they just might get it soon.

While the Eagles’ next two games are at home against the Giants and then on the road in Washington, Minnesota plays a home game vs. the Rams on Sunday before traveling to Green Bay to play the Packers the following week. Those are two very tough games, even with the Rams playing on a short week on the road.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

With the Eagles’ playing the Giants and the Vikings’ playing the Rams, here are how several outcomes would affect the Eagles’ playoff chances. (Remember, right now they’re at 36%.)

Eagles win, Vikings loss: 57%

Eagles win, Vikings win: 36%

Eagles loss, Vikings loss: 17%

Eagles loss, Vikings win: 5%

The Eagles put themselves in this do-or-die situation by starting the season off with a 2-5 record, but they really have rebounded nicely since then, winning five of their last seven games.

They obviously don’t appear to be Super Bowl contenders but with three games to go, the playoffs are still very much within reach for the Birds.