Eagles' Lead in NFC East Grows During Bye Week

A nice week for a bye

By Dave Zangaro

Eagles' lead in NFC East grows during bye week

The Eagles got to sit back and watch their lead in the NFC East grow on Sunday during their bye week.

First, the Giants took down Washington and then the Cowboys lost to the Steelers.

Here’s an updated look at the NFC East standings after Week 9:

Eagles: 3-4-1

Washington: 2-6

Cowboys: 2-7

Giants: 2-7

And updated NFC East point differentials:

Eagles: -19

Washington: -35 

Giants: -51

Cowboys: -86

Not only did Washington lose 23-20 to the Giants on Sunday but they also lost Kyle Allen to a serious ankle injury that should keep him out for the rest of the season. After the injury, Washington put Alex Smith in the game. There’s a chance Dwayne Haskins could be playing again by Week 17 when the Eagles face them again.

But Washington isn’t there yet.

The Cowboys lost 24-19 to the Steelers in the late afternoon game. New starting quarterback Garrett Gilbert played well and even helped the Cowboys build a 19-9 lead that they took into the fourth quarter but Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers to a comeback win. The Cowboys started off the game with a 13-0 lead. The Cowboys have now lost their last four but they showed life on Sunday. And they had a shot to win on the last play of the game.

Next Sunday, the Eagles will travel to North Jersey to face the Giants in a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Coming off their bye, the Eagles will face a Giants team that is riding high. They just got their second win of the season after losing a few close ones. They’re not a complete pushover and they played the Eagles tough just a couple weeks ago. The Eagles won 22-21 in Week 7 over the Giants.

Here are the updated chances to win the NFC East, according to FiveThirtyEight:

Eagles: 72%

Washington: 16%

Giants: 7%

Cowboys: 6%

