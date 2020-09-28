Eagles Injury Update: Eagles Will Be Without 2 More Starters for Awhile

Eagles will be without 2 more starters for a while originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles suffered several more injuries during Sunday’s 23-23 tie to the Bengals and it sounds like they’ll be without a couple starters for a while.

With this year’s Injured Reserve rules, there might even be a possibility one of them ends up on IR if the Eagles think an injury might keep a player out for at least three weeks.

Head coach Doug Pederson during his Monday afternoon press conference gave injury updates for several players:

Dallas Goedert

The Eagles’ tight end suffered an ankle injury and left the game after just six snaps.

“It appears that he’s going to miss some time,” Pederson said. “Just don’t have a timetable yet. But he is going to miss some time here with us.”

Without Goedert, the Eagles are left with just two tight ends on their active roster in Zach Ertz and Richard Rodgers. The Eagles run more 12 personnel than any team in the NFL, so this is a huge loss. Goedert has really become a starter in many ways for this team.

If the Eagles want to promote a tight end from their practice squad, they have two options: Caleb Wilson and Jordan Franks.

Wilson (6-4, 240) is the son of former defensive line coach Chris Wilson and was the last pick of the 2019 draft out of UCLA. After time with the Cardinals and Washington, Wilson was claimed by the Eagles in August. He didn’t make the initial roster but has been on the practice squad.

Franks (6-4, 240) was undrafted out of UCF in 2018 and spent his first two NFL seasons with the Bengals. In 2018, Franks played in three games and had two catches for 37 yards. He didn’t join the Eagles’ practice squad until Sept. 15.

Avonte Maddox

Goedert and Maddox are housemates and both suffered ankle injuries that will keep them out for a little bit.

“Probably also going to maybe miss some time here with us as well,” Pederson said.

The Eagles are not very deep at cornerback right now. They already have Craig James, who was their top outside backup, on IR. The next guy up is Trevor Williams, who came into the game after the injury to Maddox. Williams has some NFL experience.

But now the Eagles have just four healthy corners on the roster: Darius Slay, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Nickell Robey-Coleman and Williams. The Eagles also have Jalen Mills, who could play cornerback if the Eagles need him to. Unlike tight end, the Eagles don’t have any corners on their practice squad.

DeSean Jackson

Jackson played just 28 snaps before leaving the game with a hamstring injury. Pederson said Jackson is “day to day” and added that he’s “optimistic” Jackson will be able to play on Sunday night against the 49ers.

Still, a 33-year-old speed receiver with a hamstring injury is a little scary.

Jason Peters

The 38-year-old left tackle missed two offensive snaps late in the game. Even though he limped off the field, Pederson said it was a “fatigue” issue.

Alshon Jeffery

Jeffery was still out for the Bengals game but he did make it through a week of practice and has a chance to play against the 49ers. If he can’t play this week, then Week 5 against the Steelers is definitely in play.

“He came out of last week good,” Pederson said. “We’re going to ramp him up more a little bit this week, give him a little bit more [work] and see where he’s at, at the end of the week."