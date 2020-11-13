Eagles Look to Continue Dominance Over Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to continue their dominance over their NFC East rival, the New York Giants, on Sunday.

The Eagles (3-4-1) are coming off a bye and are looking for their third straight win to even their record for the first time this season. They’ve won eight in a row over New York (2-7). Philly could have a few injured players returning on an offense that has used 21 different starters.

Running back Miles Sanders and right tackle Lane Johnson are expected to be available, and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery could make his season debut.

With his first-place team getting healthy after the bye week, coach Doug Pederson spoke Friday about final preps.