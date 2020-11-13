Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles Look to Continue Dominance Over Giants

By NBC10 Staff

Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz
Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to continue their dominance over their NFC East rival, the New York Giants, on Sunday.

The Eagles (3-4-1) are coming off a bye and are looking for their third straight win to even their record for the first time this season. They’ve won eight in a row over New York (2-7). Philly could have a few injured players returning on an offense that has used 21 different starters.

Running back Miles Sanders and right tackle Lane Johnson are expected to be available, and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery could make his season debut.

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Carson Wentz 3 hours ago

Unnamed NFL Coordinator Calls Wentz ‘Atrocious'; Rips Eagles' Coaching Hierarchy

Philadelphia Eagles Nov 12

Why the Eagles Were Forced to Practice Wednesday Without Huddling

With his first-place team getting healthy after the bye week, coach Doug Pederson spoke Friday about final preps.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia EaglesDoug Pederson
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us