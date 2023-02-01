No Need to Run, Yet, as Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run Lottery Opens

What to Know The 2023 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run will take place on April 30. The lottery to take part runs from Feb. 1 to to Feb. 15.

The 10-mile race will be back to the full field of 40,000 runners, the largest crowd for the event since before the pandemic. This year, all of the pre-COVID activities will return to the race along the route and in South Philadelphia.

The finish line is changing in 2023, as runners will end the race at Lot K near Lincoln Financial Field.

The time is now to sign up for the the annual Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run.

As in other recent years, you don't need to run to your computer to sign up as you will have a two-week window to fill out registration.

When Does the Lottery for the 2023 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run Open?

The lottery to take part in the iconic 10-mile dash from North Philadelphia to South Philadelphia opened on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 and runs until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The price to sign up for the dash down Broad Street is $65 -- that's for first-time runners or tenured runners. There is also corporate team options for $350.

Changes for the 2023 Race Include April Date, New Finish Line

Instead of the first Sunday in May, the annual 10-mile race will take place on the last Sunday in April this year with the official date being April 30, 2023, the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department announced.

Organizers had to move the date due to a Phillies-Red Sox game taking place on May 7, 2023.

The race will also go back to the full field of 40,000 runners, the largest crowd for the event since before the pandemic. This year, all of the pre-COVID activities will return to the race along the route and in South Philadelphia.

"Bring your children and loved ones to the race," the race website said. "Kids events and post-race activities will return, and families are welcome at the finish line."

The finish line is changing this year as well as runners will end the race at Lot K near Lincoln Financial Field.

If you can't make it to Broad Street for the race but still want to participate, a virtual option is being offered by organizers.

NBC10 and Telemundo 62 Are the Place to Go for Broad Street Run Details

With all the changes to this year’s event, one thing -- besides the fun and sense of accomplishment -- will remain the same. NBC10 and Telemundo 62 will broadcast the entire race from start to finish.