2022 Beijing Olympians to Follow on Social Media

Athletes worldwide are getting ready to begin their quest for gold at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. With the events starting Friday, Olympians are enthusiastically posting photos and videos to social media of their travel and preparation for the Games.

Here’s a list of 50 Olympic athletes, sorted by sport, to follow on social media, with links to their Instagram accounts:

Alpine Skiing

Petra Vlhová, Slovakia: The first person from her country to win the World Cup overall title in 2021.

Ester Ledecká, Czech Republic: Two-time gold medalist in parallel giant slalom and super-G at 2018 PyeongChang.

Alexis Pinturault, France: Four-time bronze medalist in the giant slalom.

Mikaela Shiffrin, United States: Two-time Olympic gold medalist and a silver medalist.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle, United States: Taught by his mother Barbara Cochran, gold medalist in the slalom at the 1972 Winter Olympics in Sapporo, Japan.

Biathlon

Johannes Thingnes Boe, Norway: Gold medalist and two-time silver medalist at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Bobsleigh

Francesco Friedrich, Germany: Two-time gold medalist at 2018 Pyeongchang.

Kaillie Humphries, United States: Two-time Olympic gold medalist and bronze medalist at 2018 PyeongChang.

Elana Meyers Taylor, United States: Three-time Olympic medalist (two silver, one bronze).

Cross-Country Skiing

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, Norway: Three-time gold medalist at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Jessie Diggins, United States: Olympic gold medalist in team sprint at 2018 PyeongChang.

Curling

John Shuster, United States: Gold medalist at 2018 PyeongChang and bronze medalist at 2006 Turin.

John Morris, Canada: Two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Figure Skating

Mariah Bell, United States: 2022 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Champion.

Nathan Chen, United States: 2018 Olympic bronze medalist in the team event and is graduating from Yale University this year.

Yuzuru Hanyu, Japan: Two-time Olympic gold medalist in singles.

Kamila Valieva, Russia: Current world record holder for the short program, free skating and total scores.

Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, Russia: Silver medalist at 2018 PyeongChang in the team event.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, United States: Three-time World medalists.

Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Leduc, United States: Gold medalist at the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Freestyle Skiing

Winter Vinecki, United States: Aerial World Cup Gold Medalist.

Eileen Gu, China: Three-time medalist - gold in halfpipe and slopestyle, bronze in big air - at the 2021 Winter X Games.

Gus Kenworthy, Great Britain: Silver medalist in slopestyle at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

David Wise, United States: Two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Alex Ferreira, United States: Silver medalist at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Nick Goepper, United States: 2018 PyeongChang silver medalist and 2014 Sochi bronze medalist.

Luge

Chris Mazdzer, United States: 2018 Olympic silver medalist in PyeongChang.

Natalie Geisenberger, Germany: Four-time Olympic gold medalist and bronze medalist.

Nordic Combined

Akito Watabe, Japan: Two-time silver medalist in individual normal hill/10 km.

Short Track Speed Skating

Kristen Santos, United States: Santos is a medal contender in the 1000m and 1500m events at 2022 Beijing.

Maame Biney, United States: Bronze medalist in the 500-meters at the 2017 World Junior Short Track Speed Skating Championships.

Skeleton

Yun Sung-Bin, South Korea: Gold medalist at 2018 PyeongChang.

Ski Jumping

Robert Johansson, Norway: Former ski flying world record holder, jumping 252m (827 ft) in 2017.

Snowboard

Lindsey Jacobellis, United States: Silver medalist at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin.

Scotty James, Australia: Flag bearer for Australia at the 2018 Winter Olympics, where he earned a bronze medal in halfpipe.

Mark McMorris, Canada: Two-time Olympic bronze medalist in slopestyle event.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, New Zealand: Bronze medalist in the big air at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Michela Moioli, Italy: Gold medalist at the 2018 Winter Olympics in snowboard cross.

Shaun White, United States: Three-time Olympic gold medalist.

Chloe Kim, United States: The youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold medal when she won gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics at age 17.

Jamie Anderson, United States: Two-time Olympic gold medalist in slopestyle.

Red Gerard, United States: Olympic gold medalist at 2018 PyeongChang.

Speed Skating

Erin Jackson, United States: Won four of the first five 500m World Cup races this season, setting a new American record (36.80 seconds) in the 500m.

Brittany Bowe, United States: Bronze medalist at 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics and current world record holder of the 1000 meters distance.

Ireen Wüst, Netherlands: Won a record eleven Olympic medals, more than any other speed skater in history