With the Flyers on the brink of the Stanley Cup playoffs, fans of the Orange and Black can get closer to the Stanley Cup itself as it tours Philadelphia.

Lord Stanley's Cup will be making stops at some of the city's iconic landmarks Wednesday. You can see the Cup, which has been awarded since 1893, on an incredibly busy day in Philly sports.

Stanley Cup schedule:

8:45 a.m. – Philadelphia Museum of Art

10 a.m. – City Hall

11 a.m. – Independence Hall

11:45 a.m. – Pat’s & Geno’s in South Philly

3 p.m. – Phillies home opener watch party at XFINITY Live!

The Cup, which has 24-hour supervision, will then wrap up its day at Thursday night’s Flyers game.

Hopefully the Flyers can bring the Cup back to town this year. The Stanley Cup playoffs, which will air on NBC10 and the NBC Sports family of networks, begin next week.