Recalls

Hatch Baby recalls 919,000 power adapters on Rest 1st Generation sound machines over shock hazard

The company said it had received two reports of consumers receiving a minor electrical shock.

By Rob Wile | NBC News

Hatch Baby
Consumer Product Safety Commission

Hatch Baby is recalling 919,400 power adapters sold with Rest 1st Generation sound machines because they pose a shock hazard.

In a notice posted on the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website, Hatch said it had received 19 reports of the plastic housing surrounding the AC power adapter coming off, leading to two reports of consumers experiencing a minor electrical shock.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The product is sold by Hatch online in addition to other retailers like Amazon, Target, BuyBuyBaby, Pottery Barn Kids and Best Buy.

Hatch said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled adapters and contact them for a free replacement. It said they should unplug and cut the cord on the recalled adapter, then submit a photo showing the model number and the cut cord at www.hatch.co/adapterrecall.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us