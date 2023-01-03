Why Pa. House Speaker Position is Up for Grabs Despite Democratic Wins in November

While the nation turns its attention to Washington on Tuesday as the U.S. House of Representatives chooses the next Speaker, the same process is playing out on a smaller -- but just as important to Pennsylvania residents -- scale in Harrisburg.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives will elect its Speaker on Tuesday as well, and there is a considerable amount of drama around what exactly could happen. Democrats and Republicans do not agree on who has control of the House following the November election, and that disagreement will play out in public Tuesday at the State House.

Here’s what we know about what might happen.

What exactly is happening in Harrisburg on Tuesday?

Members will be sworn in at 12 p.m. ET for the 207th session of the Pennsylvania General Assembly. There are 49 new House members.

After the swearing in, which is expected to take 15-to-20 minutes, House members will elect a speaker. No one seems to know how long that will take, in part because they don’t know what will happen yet.

Why don't we know who controls the House?

Democrats won more seats than Republicans in the November elections, but due to the death of a member and the resignations of two others, they only have 99 members at the moment, as opposed to Republicans' 101 members.

State Rep. Anthony DeLuca, a Democrat from Allegheny County, died a month before the November elections. It was too late for him to be replaced on the ballot, and when the election rolled around, he won re-election to the seat despite his death. A special election will be held, but that won't happen ahead of Tuesday's Speaker vote.

Also in Western Pennsylvania, former State Rep. Summer Lee was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in the 12th district and had to resign her State House seat as a result. Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis is in the same boat due to winning his election in November, leaving three seats previously held by Democrats vacant as the session begins Tuesday.

Who is running for House Speaker?

Democrats have long planned to elect their House Democratic Leader Rep. Joanna McClinton, from Philadelphia, as Speaker. She would be the first woman and first Black woman to hold the position.

But they do not have enough votes to do so on their own.

Meanwhile, Republicans could elect a Speaker with a party-line vote. The most recent Speaker -- Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County -- has said he is not running. Republican State Rep. Valerie Gaydos of Allegheny County has said she is running.

Why does this all matter?

The party that controls the chamber can control what legislation comes up for debate.

For incoming Governor Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, having one chamber run by his party is better than neither chamber, and gives him a better chance to get some of his agenda through.

If Republicans hold onto control of the House -- and Cutler has already proposed not holding special elections for two of those three vacant seats until May of this year -- they could push through a bevy of constitutional amendments. These amendments, on hot-button topics such as voter ID and abortion, would go to the voters and could not be vetoed by Governor Tom Wolf, also a Democrat, or Gov.-elect Shapiro once he is seated.

Could Democrats and Republicans make a deal?

Sure. On the one hand, there’s precedent for that: back in 2007, Democrats -- including then-State Rep. Josh Shapiro -- recruited Philly Republican Rep. Denny O’Brien and elected him in a bipartisan vote. We talked to O'Brien about that this week.

"Josh Shapiro, who was entering his second term in the Legislature, called and said 'Denny, do you want to be Speaker of the House?," O'Brien recalled in an interview with NBC10. "I said, 'where are you, and how much have you had to drink?' And he says 'no, I'm serious.'"

Ultimately, after lengthy negotiations, O'Brien was voted in as Speaker of a bipartisan House.

On the other hand, if there was going to be some sort of deal at the top level between Republican and Democratic leadership in 2023, they’ve had weeks to do that -- and they have not come to any agreement.

Instead, both sides declared they have the majority.

It should be an interesting day in Harrisburg. Stick with NBC10 for the latest.