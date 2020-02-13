voting stickers

Yo Philly! You Can Vote Now on the Most Adorable ‘I Voted’ Stickers Ever

Before voters head to the polls for the critical 2020 presidential election, Philadelphia officials are asking for residents to vote for their favorite 'I Voted' stickers

By Dan Stamm

By Dan Stamm

The finalists for the Philadelphia "I Voted" sticker contest.
Getty Images / Philadelphia City Commissioners

A look at the finalists for the Philadelphia “I Voted” sticker contest.

" data-ellipsis="false">

What to Know

  • The City Commissioners want Philadelphians to pick the next "I Voted" sticker.
  • Nine artists from children to adults designed the finalists. The winner will be ready in time for the April 28 presidential primary.
  • Voting is open until March 1.

The “I Voted” sticker is a badge of honor (and social media showing off) for people picking elected officials, and during this critical 2020 election Philadelphia is taking its sticker game to the next level.

The City Commissioners, in partnership with the School District of Philadelphia, dropped the nine finalists for the “I Voted” sticker contest Thursday. The plan is to have the winning sticker printed in time for the April 28 presidential primary election.

“With the all-important 2020 elections upon us this is the perfect time for us to roll out a new, unique sticker and get people excited about going to the polls,” City Commissioner Chairwoman Lisa Deeley said.

Philly iconography -- including the Liberty Bell, SEPTA, City Hall and those green street signs – are well represented in the designs from artists ranging in age from elementary schoolers to adults. Designs that don’t already include Spanish will be translated into Spanish.

danielle outlaw 17 hours ago

Danielle Outlaw, Philly’s New Police Commish, Ushers in Culture Change

Decision 2020 Feb 5

In Wake of Iowa Turmoil, Pa. Preps Millions of Voters for New Machines

A group of artists and city public servants helped narrow down the finalists.

“This project was such a joy to work on, especially seeing all of the designs submitted by the young kids,” Khara Garcia, graphic designer for Philadelphia City Council, judge, and designer of the original Philly attitude ‘I Voted’ stickers in 2018 said. “With the time and effort that they put into their designs, it was a great tool to teach civic engagement and foster a love of art.”

So, let’s take a look at the five categories of stickers up for your consideration.

The Liberty Bells

Iconic Buildings

Transportation Themed

The Eagle Soars

Words Say It All

Voting is open until 11:45 p.m. on March 1. Vote Now!

This article tagged under:

voting stickersPhiladelphiaDecision 2020I voted
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us