NJ Democrats, Republicans Agree on New Legislative Map

New Jersey Democrats and Republicans — in a departure from typical political tensions — came together Friday to agree to a new district map for the state Legislature through 2030.

The Apportionment Commission approved 40 newly drawn districts in a brief meeting at the statehouse Annex in Trenton. Republican Chairman Al Barlas and Democratic Chairman LeRoy Jones Jr. praised the process. The commission's 11th member, Judge Philip Carchman, said the two political leaders conducted the decennial process with civility.

“I want to let the public know without any question that these two gentlemen are strong an fierce advocates for their respective position," Carhcman said. “They did it with civility.”

The new map could mean that incumbent lawmakers might face off with colleagues in certain counties.

Each of the 40 districts elects one senator and two Assembly members. The first election under the new map will be held in 2023.

Democrats control both chambers of the Legislature but lost six seats in the Assembly last year, while Republicans netted one new seat in the Senate.

The commission consists of five Republican members and five Democrats, with the 11th member chosen as a tiebreaker by the state Supreme Court's chief justice.