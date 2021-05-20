Donald Trump

New York AG Criminally Investigating Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg

The investigation of Weisselberg’s personal finances stems in part from documents shared by his former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Weisselberg

New York Attorney General Letitia James' office is criminally investigating longtime Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg’s personal taxes, according to an official close to the investigation, NBC News reports.

The investigation of Weisselberg’s personal finances stems in part from documents shared by his former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Weisselberg.

“Ms. Weisselberg has been in touch with prosecutors from the criminal division of the New York attorney general's office since at least March," her attorney, Duncan Levin, said in a statement acknowledging his client was cooperating with the AG's office."She has provided information to them as part of their criminal investigation and will continue to cooperate in any way she can be helpful."

Jennifer Weisselberg has been subpoenaed for documents and shared information with New York District Attorney Cy Vance’s office, which is investigating Allen Weisselberg's time with the Trump Organization and benefits given to his son Barry and his family.

