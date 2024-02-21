What to Know Michael Decker -- who spent 15 years as the chief clerk of Philadelphia City Council -- has died.

Decker died unexpectedly, council announced Tuesday.

"His dedicated service spanning over 36 years in City Council has left an indelible mark on the city, and his sudden departure has left us all in shock and mourning," Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson said.

Philadelphia City Council is mourning the sudden death of the chamber's longtime chief clerk.

Council Chief Clerk Michael Decker died unexpectedly, City Council President Kenyatta Johnson said Tuesday.

Decker was a familiar face for decades in Council and had served as chief clerk since September 2009. He was often seen announcing motions in chambers, doing so just this past Thursday.

His distinctive voice could be heard echoing through City Council chambers as he read legislation and other proclamations.

"Michael was a diligent public servant and a cornerstone in City Council," Johnson -- a Democrat who just entered the role of Council president this year -- wrote. "His commitment and invaluable contributions to the efficient functioning of our legislative body will be remembered with gratitude and respect."

New Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker -- who previously served on Council -- joined those offering condolences with a post on social media.

I am deeply sorrowed by the sudden passing of City Council Chief Clerk Michael Decker. I knew Mike Decker dating to my days as a staff member for Councilmember Marian Tasco, and watched him rise through literally every position in the Chief Clerk’s Office in Council. — Mayor Cherelle L. Parker (@PhillyMayor) February 20, 2024

Council Majority Leader Katherine Gilmore Richardson was among the councilmembers mourning Decker and cherishing memories of time spent with him.

"I am deeply and completely saddened by the sudden death of our Philadelphia City Council Chief Clerk, Michael Decker," the at-large Democrat wrote. "Throughout my years as an intern, staffer, and legislative aide for five years where, I worked with Michael very closely, and now, as a Council member, I have had the honor and privilege to learn from him."

Johnson said that memorial service and funeral plans were pending Tuesday.