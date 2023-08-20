GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy says Trump should drop out of the 2024 presidential race

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Sunday that he thinks Donald Trump should drop out of the 2024 presidential election as the former president faces criminal charges from four indictments.

“I think so,” Cassidy said when he was asked in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” whether he thinks Trump should drop out.

“But, obviously, that’s up to him. I mean, you’re just asking me my opinion,” he added. “But he will lose to Joe Biden if you look at the current polls. I’m a Republican. I think any Republican on that stage in Milwaukee will do a better job than Joe Biden.”

Asked whether he would vote for Biden if Trump ultimately wins the Republican nomination, Cassidy said: “I’m going to vote for a Republican.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“But my threshold issue for any person who wants to be the leader of our country is will you take care of the issues before us?” he said. “Both Biden and Trump both have the same policy in Social Security, for example, which is to do nothing.”

Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Cassidy's remarks.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

“We look at the facts, we look at the law, and we bring charges,” the district attorney said.