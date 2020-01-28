Doors Open as 12,500 Line Up Outside for Trump’s Wildwoods Rally

What to Know President Donald Trump's rally Tuesday night at the Wildwoods Convention Center is already drawing a crowd.

An estimated 12,500 people lined up outside, some as early as Sunday, to ensure they get one of the 7,000 seats inside the rally.

Those who can’t get inside the venue will be able to watch the 7 p.m. rally on big screen televisions outside.

An estimated 12,500 people are standing in line outside the Wildwoods Convention Center Tuesday afternoon, hoping to be able to see President Donald Trump up close and personal during his campaign rally.

Doors for the Keep America Great Rally featuring President Trump as well as Democrat-turned-Republican U.S. Congressman Jeff Van Drew opened shortly before 3 p.m. While the event is ticketed, the venue has a capacity of 7,400, making it first-come, first-serve.

Thousands of @realDonaldTrump supporters line into corrals in Wildwood — only about 7k tickets available, so people have been sleeping in tents hoping to see the President speak. Feels like beach weekend in January https://t.co/gIshk6O7sM @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/r80H8nXqHc — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) January 28, 2020

Those who can’t get inside the venue will be able to watch the 7 p.m. rally on big screen televisions outside. James Rosen of Galloway Township, New Jersey, told NBC10 he has a plan in case he doesn’t get in.

“I have a friend wandering around here,” Rosen said. “We’ll hang outside. I brought plenty to eat. I’ve got a chair.”

The line of people, tents and blankets spread down sidewalks and into nearby Fox Park. The scene resembled a rock concert with Trump supporters chanting, cheering and cooking food on the grill throughout the day. The energy and excitement was palpable despite some of the supporters waiting on line since Sunday.

The Trump crowd hours before the campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/y5bgfsJEoq — Brian X. McCrone (@BrianXMcCrone) January 28, 2020

“Look at me. I’m doing great,” Vicki Rozanski of North Wildwood, said. “The enthusiasm, it’s just overwhelming. That just keeps you going.”

Martha Good of Maurice River Township, New Jersey, was in good spirits Tuesday despite having slept outside overnight.

“This is history being made and it’s a great opportunity to be here,” Good said. “Sleeping bags and a blanket. That’s it. On the blacktop. Horrible but it was so worth it.”

The entire Trump rally is giving a business boost to the Wildwoods during the normally slow winter season. Food trucks and vendors are selling items to the people in line. Portable toilets are set up and traffic restrictions will be in place.

NBC10 will continue to have full coverage of Trump’s rally on air and in our app.