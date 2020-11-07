Twitter Reacts to Joe Biden's First Speech as President-Elect

In his first speech as vice president-elect, Joe Biden spoke to a crowd assembled in Wilmington. With American flags waving in the air, Biden spoke of unifying the country and getting the coronavirus under control as many onlookers stood by or sat on their vehicles physically distanced.

“I’m a proud democrat, but I will govern as an American president. I’ll work as hard for those who didn’t vote for me as those who did. Let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end here and now,” Biden said.

He jogged onto stage and took to the lectern after Kamala Harris’ historic speech as the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to be elected vice president of the United States.

“You delivered a clear message: You chose hope, unity, science, and yes, truth. You chose Joe Biden as the next president of the United States of America,” said Harris.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last. Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.”

Here’s some of the reactions to their speeches on Twitter.

A cliffsnotes version of Joe Biden’s speech could be summarized as #WhatUnitesUs 😀. I truly believe most of America would like to work together to solve our challenges. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 8, 2020

I hope I find a man who loves me as much as President Joe Biden loves Dr. Jill Biden ♥️ — Shinjini Das (@SpeakerShinjini) November 8, 2020

Joe Biden gave a speech tonight that the man he is replacing was unable and unwilling to give: one of decency, compassion, and unity. He has already done more to heal this nation than his predecessor did in four years.



We're gonna get better. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) November 8, 2020

crying at biden’s speech wbu — tana mongeau (@tanamongeau) November 8, 2020

Let me just say, the way Joe Biden constantly elevates the importance, the character, the excellence, the education, the intelligence of First Lady Dr. Jill Biden shows what kind of man he really is. 💙 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) November 8, 2020