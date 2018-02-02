Analysis: House Memo Doesn't Prove Mueller Probe Is a Fraud

The memo is a critique of the FBI's application for surveillance amidst the Russia Probe.

House Republicans and their allies have long argued that the House memo released Friday would demonstrate that the Trump-Russia investigation had its roots in an FBI fraud.

But the Republican memo doesn’t support that theory, even if everything alleged in it is true. (And Democrats, the FBI and the Justice Department insist that much in the memo is deeply misleading.)

Before the memo was released, House Republicans said it would show that the entire investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller was based on an improper act: a reliance by the FBI on a tainted dossier, funded by Democrats and written by a former British intelligence operative.

Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton, a right-wing activist cited on Twitter Friday by President Trump, has called the Mueller investigation the “fruit of the poison tree” that “needs to be shut down.” The poisonous tree legal metaphor means, essentially, that if the government obtains evidence from illegal acts, it can’t use that evidence to prosecute somebody.

President Donald Trump announces he’s declassified a memo on the Russia election meddling probe over the objections of the FBI, saying that it is “a disgrace what’s happening in our country” and that “a lot of people should be ashamed of themselves.” (Published 5 hours ago)

But now that the memo is out, such arguments have been called deeply into question.



