Group Draws in Young Voters With Puppies at the Polls

NextGen Pennsylvania is trying a new recruitment method to encourage young Americans to cast their vote – puppies.

Temple University and the University of Pennsylvania will host “Puppies at the Polls.” The event hopes to draw young voters to polls ahead of the 2018 Midterm Elections by offering puppies to play with, as well as information on this year’s election.

Temple University will host the event on Monday, Nov. 5, at the Temple University Bell Tower.

“Puppies at the Polls” travels to UPenn the day after, Tuesday, Nov. 6, at the Van Pelt Library.

Both programs will begin at 10:15 a.m. and run until 2:00 p.m.

NextGen America is an environmental advocacy nonprofit and political action committee created in 2013.