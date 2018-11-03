Group Draws in Young Voters With Puppies at the Polls - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
Decision 2018

Decision 2018

The latest news on local, state and national midterm elections

Group Draws in Young Voters With Puppies at the Polls

NextGen Pennsylvania aims to defend Bob Casey and re-elect current Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.

By Noah Caruso

Published 32 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Group Draws in Young Voters With Puppies at the Polls
    Getty Images/Moment RF
    Corgi puppy

    NextGen Pennsylvania is trying a new recruitment method to encourage young Americans to cast their vote – puppies.

    Temple University and the University of Pennsylvania will host “Puppies at the Polls.” The event hopes to draw young voters to polls ahead of the 2018 Midterm Elections by offering puppies to play with, as well as information on this year’s election.

    Temple University will host the event on Monday, Nov. 5, at the Temple University Bell Tower.

    “Puppies at the Polls” travels to UPenn the day after, Tuesday, Nov. 6, at the Van Pelt Library.

    Both programs will begin at 10:15 a.m. and run until 2:00 p.m.

    NextGen America is an environmental advocacy nonprofit and political action committee created in 2013.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices