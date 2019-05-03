Klobuchar Releases $100B Substance Abuse, Mental Health Plan

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., released a new policy Friday focused on treating and preventing substance abuse and mental illness, a plan she says isn't just an attempt to solve an issue she hears about on the campaign trail but one with deep roots in her personal life.

"Everywhere I've gone in this country, every town hall meeting, people say, 'What's the most interesting thing that you've heard?' Almost every single one, people either ask about addiction or they ask about mental health," the presidential candidate told NBC News, previewing the plan's release.

"They feel like they're not getting the help that they need. And the numbers support that," Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar's $100 billion policy focuses on prevention and treatment of mental illnesses and addiction to substances ranging from opioids to alcohol.

