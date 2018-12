Protesters gather across the Chicago River from Trump Tower to rally against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act on Friday, March 24, 2017, in Chicago.

A federal judge in Texas on Friday struck down the Affordable Care Act, ruling that former President Barack Obama's signature domestic legislation has fallen down like a losing game of "Jenga."

U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth sided with the argument put forward by a coalition of Republican-leaning states, led by Texas, that Obamacare could no longer stand now that there's no penalty for Americans who don't buy insurance, NBC News reported.