Philadelphia Woman Dies After Being Shot During Dispute Between Teens in NYC: Police

A 30-year-old woman has died after she was shot in Brooklyn during what police sources say was a dispute between teens.

A senior NYPD official familiar with the investigation said the victim was standing on the corner of Belmont and Georgia Avenue before 9 p.m. Tuesday when she was shot once in the head. The gunfire came from a group of three teenage boys who were involved in a fight, and it's not clear whether the woman was the intended target.

Detectives at the scene said at least a dozen shell casings were recovered.

The woman, identified as Deandra Reed, of Philadelphia, was transported to Brookdale Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. It was not immediately clear if Reed was just visiting the city or if she had recently moved.

No other information was immediately available and an investigation is ongoing, police said.