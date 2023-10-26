Australia

Video shows frightening moments as whale slams into windsurfer in Australia

Jason Breen caught the terrifying moments on camera

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Australian windsurfer Jason Breen experienced an unexpected and terrifying wipeout on Wednesday.

Breen, 55, was coasting in Sydney when a whale sprung out of the water and slammed into him.

"I saw the head come out, then I saw the rest of the body come out and then I saw the whole thing above me," Breen told Australia's 7News. "About that stage, I've got to be honest, I thought I was in trouble."

Breen struggled underwater before his arm strap snapped and he finally reached the surface again.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"The whole time under the water, you can just feel the mass of it pressing against your body and pushing you down," he said.

He said the arm strap is not meant to break at all, but in this instance, it may have saved his life.

This article tagged under:

Australia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us