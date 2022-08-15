monkeypox

US Offers More Monkeypox Vaccine to States and Cities

Federal health officials have suggested they would need about 3.2 million shots to vaccinate all those considered at highest risk of monkeypox

By Mike Stobbe

Monkeypox Florida
Lynne Sladky/AP Photo

U.S. officials said they are able to ship out more monkeypox vaccine doses than previously planned — because of a strategy shift that allows more shots to be drawn from each vial.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had previously anticipated allowing 221,000 doses to be ordered starting Monday. But officials said they would release 442,000 doses for order by state, local and territorial health departments.

The accelerated release was only possible because U.S. health officials said last week that they would stretch the nation’s limited supply of Jynneos monkeypox vaccine by giving people one-fifth the usual dose, injected just under the skin. Previously, each vaccine dose required a full vial injected into deeper tissue. They cited research suggesting that the reduced amount is about as effective.

The 442,000 doses would equate to about 88,000 vials.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Coronavirus, monkeypox and polio are all making headlines lately. To learn more about each, we brought in Dr. Bob Lahita from St. Joseph's University Hospital in Paterson, NJ.

Officials said the new approach allows them to make hundreds of thousands more doses available now while they gather data about how the shots are being used. That will help the government make sure doses are being administered to the places and people that need them most, officials said.

U.S. officials previously shipped more than 630,000 doses, though not all have been used.

Federal health officials have suggested they would need about 3.2 million shots to vaccinate all those considered at highest risk of monkeypox.

Monkeypox Coverage:

monkeypox 2 hours ago

World Health Organization Plans to Rename Monkeypox Over Stigmatization Concerns

Business Aug 6

‘Stressed Out' STD Clinics Struggle to Handle Surge in Monkeypox Patients as U.S. Outbreak Grows

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

monkeypox
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us