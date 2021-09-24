Fort Worth police on Friday announced that three dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster on the city's west side on Wednesday.

The fire department responded to a report of a dumpster fire in the 3100 block of Bonnie Drive about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday and made the gruesome discovery, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The bodies appear to be an unknown child, a young teenage or adult female, and an adult male.

The man was identified as 42-year-old David Lueras, known to frequent the Dallas area, and has ties to Hurst, Euless, and Bedford. Lueras has a long criminal history, according to court records.

NBC 5 News

The identities of the other two people found inside the dumpster have not yet been confirmed.

Police added that the bodies were burned and heavily dismembered and some body parts are unaccounted for.

The dumpster was located on the tree lawn in front of a storage business. The dumpster was taken into custody as evidence and removed from the scene. All that remains is charred grass around the area where the dumpster was located.

NBC 5 News

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about the slayings is asked to contact Detective M. Barron at 817-392-4339 or Detective T. O’Brien at 817-392-4338. Callers can also contact the homicide unit directly at 817-392-4330. Callers can also remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 817-469-8477.

Fort Worth police on Friday announced that three dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster on the city’s west side on Wednesday. Scott Gordon reports.