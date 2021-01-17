New Jersey

Teen, 14, Charged in Fatal Stabbing of NJ Man: Police

Authorities identified the victim as 38-year-old Mohammed Khater

One person was hurt after a shooting early Thursday morning near a car dealership in Pleasant Grove, police say.
Metro

A New Jersey teen has been charged in the stabbing death of a 38-year-old man, authorities announced Sunday.

The 14-year-old juvenile, not identified by police, was arrested and charged in Ocean County following the fatal attack that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a 911 call at a Brick Township residence around 2:45 p.m. for a reported stabbing. Authorities say the victim was found with a stab wound to his abdomen and rushed to Jersey Shore Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Capitol Riot 6 hours ago

Statehouses, US Capital Brace for Potentially Violent Week

Crime and Courts 19 hours ago

Man Arrested on Gun Charges at Inauguration Checkpoint Says He Made Honest Mistake

Authorities identified the victim as 38-year-old Mohammed Khater.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Officials have not released what connection may exist between the victim and suspect or what led up to the stabbing.

The teen suspect faces charges of murder as well as unlawful possession of a weapon, prosecutors say.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyOCEAN COUNTYCrime and Courts
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us