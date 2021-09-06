South Carolina

South Carolina Lawyer Shot 3 Months After Wife, Son Gunned Down

“We expect him to make a full recovery,” a family spokesperson said

South Carolina police are investigating another crime committed against a member of the Murdaugh family.
Prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh, whose wife and son were fatally shot nearly three months ago, suffered a “superficial” gunshot to the head and is expected to recover, authorities and relatives said Sunday.

Jim Griffin, a family friend and attorney for Murdaugh, said Saturday that a pickup truck passed Murdaugh while he was changing a flat tire on a rural road in Hampton County. The truck turned around and someone inside opened fire, striking Murdaugh, Griffin said.

Murdaugh was flown to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia, for treatment of a “superficial” head wound, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesman Tommy Crosby said.

Murdaugh’s black Mercedes-Benz SUV was being processed by investigators and authorities did not disclose a potential motive. Authorities have also not identified a motive or a suspect in the June 7 killings of Murdaugh’s wife, Margaret, 52, and son Paul, 22. Their bodies, which had been shot multiple times, were found near a dog kennel at their hunting lodge in Colleton County.

