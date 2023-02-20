Rutgers University Student Sexually Assaulted at Off-Campus Party

Police say a woman was sexually assaulted at a large party in a private home just off the Rutgers University campus.

A source familiar with the investigation says a female student was followed into a bathroom by a stranger and attacked.

"The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and New Brunswick Police Department are investigating a sexual assault which was reported to have occurred on February 19, 2023 at approximately 12:30am at a private residence on Easton Ave in the City of New Brunswick," an advisory sent to students started.

"In this incident the victim, who is affiliated with Rutgers University, reported that they were sexually assaulted while attending a party at the private residence."

Over on College Avenue, the heart of the college campus, many had seen the university's email advisory by Monday.

"It's always worrying, but I'm not really a party person. I don't really go out but I feel for all my friends who do," sophomore Sassy Montross said.

Easton Avenue has long had a reputation for its weekend house parties, with late-night eating just steps away.

"They're fun. I see some of my friends, I like to dance, to meet new people and have fun," freshman Guy Bensaidh says.

"I think they can get rowdy and a little chaotic especially like with frat boys and stuff but I never felt unsafe," senior Erika Perez says.

All police and university officials are saying at this point is that they have little in the way of a description of the attacker, but it happened just after midnight on Sunday.