A federal agency on Wednesday issued a nationwide public health alert for a frozen chicken product sold at Trader Joe’s that may contain rocks.

The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said it has received "multiple consumer complaints" of rocks found inside the ready-to-eat chicken pilaf products, which were sold at Trader Joe’s stores nationwide from Nov. 1, 2023, through Jan. 19, 2024.

#Alert FSIS Issues Public Health Alert For Frozen Ready-To-Eat Chicken Pilaf Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination https://t.co/ltx4pJCk37 — USDA Food Safety & Inspection Service (@USDAFoodSafety) February 7, 2024

"The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that it received multiple consumer complaints of rocks in the chicken pilaf," the USDA said. The agency added one consumer reported suffering a dental injury while eating the chicken.

The product was sold in 14 oz packages reading “Trader Joe’s chicken, lentil, & caramelized onion pilaf with saffron basmati rice, dark chicken meat, dates and golden raisins,” the agency said.

The product also has the establishment number “P-45322″ inside of the USDA mark of inspection, the FSIS said.

The USDA issued a public health alert instead of a recall because the product is no longer for sale. Trader Joe's issued a statement recalling the product, adding it is accepting returns for a full refund.

The FSIS is urging anyone who purchased the products to throw them away or return them to Trader Joe's.

Consumers with questions about the public health alert should call the product's manufacturer Mama Vicky’s, at 818-583-0003, the FSIS said.

In summer 2023, Trader Joe’s issued similar recalls for several products sold nationwide after reports some contained rocks, metal and insects.