Protesters, Enraged by Black Americans Killed, Gather Nationwide

Outraged by the recent deaths of 46-year-old
George Floyd in Minneapolis, 26-year-old Breonna Taylor in Louisville and 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, protesters took to streets in cities emptied by the coronavirus pandemic to protest brutality against black Americans. People gathered to demonstrate in Minneapolis, Denver, New York, Phoenix, Columbus, Albuquerque and Louisville, Kentucky, where Taylor, an EMT, died by police fire after they broke through her door.
40 photos
1/40
Jordan Strowder/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Protesters set a shop on fire on Thursday, May 28, 2020, during the third day of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
2/40
Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via Getty Images
Protesters raise a fist outside a burning Third Police Precinct in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28, 2020. Protesters nationwide gathered together to protest the deaths of black Americans at the hands of police.
3/40
Steel Brooks/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Protesters raise a fist in front of the burning Minneapolis 3rd police precinct on Thursday, May 28, 2020, during the third day of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
4/40
Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images
A protester stands on a damaged bus stop near the Third Police Precinct on May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck during an arrest.
5/40
Steel Brooks/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A pawn shop down the street from the 3rd precinct burns to the ground, May 28, 2020, during the third day of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis fire department responded to more than 15 burning buildings caused by the protest overnight.
6/40
Karem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters gather in front of a burning liquor store near the Third Police Precinct on May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. The third precinct went up in flames late on May 28 in a third day of demonstrations as the so-called Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul seethed over the shocking police killing of a handcuffed black man. The precinct, which police had abandoned, burned after a group of protesters pushed through barriers around the building, breaking windows and chanting slogans.
7/40
Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters walk past burning debris outside the Third Police Precinct on May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
8/40
Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images
A protester pours vodka for another protester in front of a burning liquor store in flames on May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes.
9/40
Jordan Strowder/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Protesters set a shop on fire on Thursday, May 28, 2020, during the third day of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
10/40
Jordan Strowder/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Protesters set a shop on fire on Thursday, May 28, 2020, during the third day of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
11/40
Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via Getty Images
The sun set over the Twin Cities as smoke hovers over St. Paul along University Avenue, May 28, 2020.
12/40
Scott Olson/Getty Images
A member of the State Patrol stands guard on the fourth day of protests on May 29, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The National Guard has been activated as protests continue after the death of George Floyd which has caused widespread destruction and fires across Minneapolis and St. Paul.
13/40
Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images
Former Minnesota Gopher and NFL player Tyrone Carter pleaded with protesters not to tear up their city as he hugged Tony L Clark at the site where George Floyd was killed at the hands of Minneapolis police.
14/40
Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images
Tony L Clark, left, consoles Gwen Dumas at the site where George Floyd was killed in front of the Cup Food Store. Protesters gathered at 38th and Chicago where George Floyd was killed for the third night of protests on May 28, 2020.
15/40
Scott Olson/Getty Images
A member of the National Guard patrols near a burned out building on the fourth day of protests on May 29, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The National Guard has been activated as protests continue after the death of George Floyd which has caused widespread destruction and fires across Minneapolis and St. Paul.
16/40
Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via Getty Images
Ruby Wasco, 5, looked over the scene at AutoZone, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Her family lives near the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct and could hear the protest and rioting from the home.
17/40
Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via Getty Images
Hundreds of protesters marched in downtown Minneapolis, May 28, 2020, to support CAIR-Minnesota’s call for the arrest of the police who killed George Floyd.
18/40
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Police stand guard outside of a Target store next to a squad car that was heavily damaged during a protest on May 28, 2020 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
19/40
Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters throw objects into a fire outside a Target store near the Third Police Precinct on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd. A police precinct in Minnesota went up in flames late on May 28 in a third day of demonstrations as the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul seethed over the shocking police killing of Floyd.
20/40
Mark Vancleave/Star Tribune via Getty Images
Minnesotans took to the streets in a third day of protests following the death of George Floyd at the hand of Minneapolis police officers Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis.
21/40
Elizabeth Floresi/Star Tribune via Getty Images
Hundreds of protesters stood outside the government center to support CAIR-Minnesota’s call for the arrest of the police who killed George Floyd.
22/40
Scott Olson/Getty Images
A man kicks out a store front window during a protest on May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minnesota. Today marks the third day of ongoing protests after the police killing of George Floyd. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe.” Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.
23/40
Scott Olson/Getty Images
A woman prays in front of a looted strip mall during a protest on May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minnesota.
24/40
Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images
A protester holds up a sign next to a fire outside a Target store near the Third Police Precinct on May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota,
25/40
Jordan Strowder/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A damaged car is seen, May 28, 2020, during the third day of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday night, after an officer held his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than 5 minutes.
26/40
Steel Brooks/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A protester rinses tear gas from his eyes, May 28, 2020, during the third day of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
27/40
Steel Brooks/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A protester tries to help contain a car fire, May 28, 2020, during the third day of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday night, after an officer held his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes.
28/40
Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images
Protesters demonstrate in downtown Columbus near the statehouse in solidarity with nation wide protests against the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
29/40
Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images
What started as a peaceful demonstration near the Ohio Statehouse in solidarity with other protests throughout the country against the killing of Minneapolis, Minnesota resident George Floyd, turned into a riot after police and protesters clashed on May 28, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio.
30/40
Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images
Protesters demonstrate in downtown Columbus near the statehouse in solidarity with nation wide protests against the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
31/40
Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images
After a brief skirmish with officers which resulted in rubber bullets and pepper spray being deployed, protesters flock towards the Ohio Statehouse where windows were smashed out and at least two men were detained. What started as a peaceful demonstration near the Ohio Statehouse in solidarity with other protests throughout the country against the killing of Minneapolis, Minnesota resident George Floyd, turned into a riot after police and protesters clashed on May 28, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio.
32/40
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
Protesters clash with police during a rally against the death of George Floyd at the hands of police on May 28, 2020, in New York’s Union Square — one of several rallies nationwide. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called in the National Guard today as looting broke out in St. Paul.
33/40
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Two men begin to board up a vandalized dry cleaning store after a night of protests and violence on May 29, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The National Guard has been activated as protests continue after the death of George Floyd which has caused widespread destruction and fires across Minneapolis and St. Paul.
34/40
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Protesters march through the street on May 28, 2020, in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota. Police and protesters continued to clash for a third night after George Floyd was killed while in police custody.
35/40
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
Protesters clash with police during a rally against the death of George Floyd at the hands of police on May 28, 2020, in New York’s Union Square — one of several rallies nationwide. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called in the National Guard today as looting broke out in St. Paul.
36/40
Steel Brooks/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Alex Conway, left, and Bekka Koch hold signs outside the Minneapolis 3rd police precinct, May 28, 2020, during the third day of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
37/40
John Lamparski/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Police clash with demonstrators, during a rally held to protest the death of George Floyd, May 28, 2020, in New York City. The video that captured the death of George Floyd implicated the arresting officers sparking days of riots in Minneapolis.
38/40
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Protesters march down a highway off-ramp on May 28, 2020, on their way to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Police and protesters continued to clash for a third night after George Floyd was killed in police custody on Monday.
39/40
Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Dozens of protestors, many with the Black Lives Matters movement, stand off with police in response to the death of George Floyd on May 28, 2020, in Los Angeles.
40/40
Brian Peterson/Star Tribune via Getty Images
Minneapolis residents awoke Thursday to assess the damage after rioters ignited fires and looted stores all over the city during the second night of protests, as the gatherings turned increasingly violent in the aftermath the death of George Floyd during an arrest. Here, the 190-unit apartment building under construction, tentatively known as Midtown Corner (right), was burned to the ground at 26th Ave and 29th Street.