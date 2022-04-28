Prosecutor Won't Bring Charges Against Accused Topeka Priest

A Catholic priest in Topeka suspended from his public duties after being accused of sexually abusing a minor will not face criminal charges in the case.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay's office will not file charges against the Rev. John Pilcher after reviewing the results of an investigation conducted by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kagay told the Capital-Journal this week.

The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas announced last September that it had suspended Pilcher, of Mater Dei parish, but said Pilcher denied the allegation and fully cooperated with the investigation.

The archdiocese said it will continue with evaluating Pilcher’s status as a priest.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Be assured you will soon receive a communication from the Archdiocese upon final resolution of this matter,” a statement from the archdiocese that was read to Mater Dei parishioners this week said.