Police: 7 Dead, 6 Hurt in Border City of Brownsville, Texas

Scene of the accident in Brownsville, Texas.
Seven people are dead and at least six are injured after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a city bus stop, police in Brownsville, Texas, said Sunday.

Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval said the crash happened about 8:30 a.m. Sunday at a bus stop near a shelter for migrants in the border city. It’s unclear what led to the crash.

KVEO-TV, an NBC affiliate in Brownsville, reports that the victims were intentionally run over by a motorist.

This is a developing story.

