Plan to Search School Lunches, Limit Snacks Sparks Backlash in Pennsylvania District

A Pennsylvania school on Monday started limiting the amount of snacks students can bring to school, sparking outrage from some parents.

A Facebook post from Aliquippa School District posted last week said that Aliquippa Junior/Senior High School students had started bringing an "excessive amounts of outside snacks," like shopping bags full of chips and canned drinks.

Because of that, students' bags will be searched, the district said in the post. Anything more than one 4-ounce bag of chips and one beverage up to 20 ounces will be thrown out by security.

Students who pack lunch will not get an allowance for additional snacks and will also have their lunches opened and inspected, the district said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The post had hundreds of critical comments by Tuesday morning, but was deleted shortly before 7:30 a.m. A district spokesperson did not respond to a request for further comment or answer why the post was deleted.

Superintendent Phillip Woods said in a statement the decision was made to limit snacks because students were selling and trading food, causing distractions.

Read the full story here on NBCNews.com