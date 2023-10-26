Pepperdine students killed on Pacific Coast Highway brought ‘light and joy' to their school

The four Pepperdine University students struck and killed on the side of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California, on Tuesday are being remembered for their hard work and positivity.

Vinita Weir — whose only daughter, Asha Weir, was killed, along with Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart and Deslyn Williams, when, authorities said, a 22-year-old driver lost control of his sedan — said Thursday that Pepperdine should be proud of the young women because they represented the school's values impeccably.

They were all seniors and members of the Alpha Phi sorority.

Asha Weir, Rolston and Stewart were also roommates, said Vinita Weir, who was traveling Thursday from her home in Skippack, Pennsylvania, to Los Angeles.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Asha Weir was born May 29, 2002, in Ireland, where her family lived until 2012, when they moved to the U.S.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.