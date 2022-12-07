Manhattan

‘Horrific Tragedy Averted:' Chilling New Details Revealed in NYC's Penn Station Arrests

One suspect arrested at the transit hub had a knife, ski mask and swastika armband in his possession, the New York Supreme Court indictment alleges

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two men arrested at New York City's Penn Station last month in connection with what authorities described as a "developing threat" to the Jewish community have been indicted on weapons, conspiracy and, in the case of one defendant, making terroristic threats, the Manhattan district attorney's office announced Wednesday.

Christopher Brown, of Long Island's Aquebogue, and Matthew Mahrer, of Manhattan, were stopped at the bustling transit hub on Saturday, Nov. 18. Brown had a backpack, from which MTA police recovered a swastika armband, knife and a ski mask, according to the indictment.

Earlier that day, Brown allegedly posted threats against the Jewish community on Twitter. One involved a threat of gun violence, while the other said simply, "This time I'm really gonna do it," according to the indictment.

He also allegedly paid Mahrer $650 to get a gun in Pennsylvania to use in the alleged planned attack. That gun, prosecutors say, was later recovered in a backpack at Mahrer's apartment. Also found there: an extended magazine and 19 rounds of ammunition, according to Manhattan prosecutors.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"A horrific tragedy was averted thanks to the diligence, hard work and coordination between my office and our local, state and federal law enforcement partners," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. "The increase in antisemitic attacks and threats cannot and will not be tolerated."

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell echoed those sentiments, saying protecting all New Yorkers was paramount.

"Through the focused, collective efforts of the NYPD and our many law enforcement partners we were able to uncover, investigate, and, most importantly, stop a threat to our Jewish community.," Sewell said. "We will never tolerate hate in our city, and we vow to hold accountable anyone who threatens the safety and security of our diverse population."

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Donald Trump 48 mins ago

Additional Items Marked Classified Found in Trump Storage Unit

Ohio 2 hours ago

Ohio Couple, Both 100, Die Hours Apart After 79 Years of Marriage

Both Brown and Mahrer are charged in New York Supreme Court with fourth-degree conspiracy and multiple weapons counts. Brown is also accused of possessing a weapon as a crime of terrorism and making a terroristic threat as well as making a terroristic threat as a hate crime and a fourth-degree weapons possession charge.

It wasn't immediately clear if either man entered a plea at Wednesday's hearing, nor was information on their attorneys clear as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ManhattanterrorismPenn StationAntisemitismNew York Supreme Court
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us