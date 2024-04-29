Oil prices hold firm as Secretary of State Blinken pushes for Gaza cease-fire

Israel is waiting for Hamas to respond to a cease-fire proposal, an Israeli official told NBC News.

Crude oil futures held steady Monday as the U.S. Secretary of State made a renewed diplomatic push in the Middle East to secure a cease-fire in Gaza and head off an Israeli offensive against Rafah.

Here are today's energy prices:

West Texas Intermediate June contract: $83.83 a barrel, down 2 cents. Year to date, U.S. oil has gained 17%

Brent June contract: $89.19 a barrel, down 31 cents or 0.35%. Year to date, the global benchmark has risen nearly 16%.

RBOB Gasoline May contract: $2.78 per gallon, up 0.51%. Year to date, gasoline is up about 32%.

Natural Gas May contract: $1.94 per thousand cubic feet, up 0.78%. Year to date, gas is down about 23%.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia on Monday. He will travel to Israel and Jordan on Tuesday.

Israel is waiting for Hamas to respond to a cease-fire proposal in which 33 hostages would be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, an Israeli official told NBC News. A Hamas delegation is expected in Cairo on Monday to discuss the cease-fire proposal.

"With little other fresh news, the possible cooling of the Gaza environment sees oil prices slip," wrote John Evans, analyst with oil broker PVM, in a note on Monday.

Evans said heating oil and distillates are also weighing on crude oil prices as as stocks of the refined products expand and demand shrinks. Natural gas is also challenging the market with Exxon and Chevron reporting a decline in profits Friday due partly to a collapse in prices amid a supply glut.