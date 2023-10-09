Long Island

NY bus driver drinking on job says she didn't know White Claw had alcohol, is not facing charges

The bus driver was fired Wednesday after reportedly drinking with students on the bus

By Pei-Sze Cheng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Long Island police said they would not charge a school bus driver fired last week for driving students while drinking an alcohol seltzer beverage.

The driver, Amal Hanna, told News 12 she took the drink from the refrigerator she shares with her roommate, not realizing that White Claw contained alcohol.

Evidently police believe Hanna, who has been a bus driver for 15 years. She was fired Wednesday after reportedly drinking with students from Smithtown High School West on the bus. School district leaders confirmed her firing.

"Once aware, the district intervened immediately and bus company staff met the bus and driver at Great Hollow Middle School prior to dismissal," Superintendent Mark Secaur said in a district email last week.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Hanna, 60, is reportedly undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer and says it affected her sense of taste. She now fears ending up living on the street after losing her job.

“I have been crying and crying, I don't even have any more tears. It was just a mistake, it was a mistake,” Hanna told News 12.

News 4 has not been able to contact the Smithtown School District or bus company for comment due to the Columbus Day holiday.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Long Island
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us