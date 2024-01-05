bayside marketplace

‘No aliens, UFOs, or ETs': Miami police clear up social media speculation after viral brawl

Conspiracy theories ranged from airport shutdowns to — the most popular hunch — alien invasions.

By Gabi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A now-viral video shows the heavy police presence at Miami's Bayside Marketplace on New Year's Day.

Police confirmed they were responding to a large fight that broke out among a group of teenagers, which resulted in multiple arrests on Monday.

However, some users have taken to social media to share theories about whether something more was going on to spark such a large fleet of officers.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Conspiracy theories ranged from airport shutdowns to — the most popular hunch — alien invasions.

After days of social media buzz, the City of Miami Police Department set the record straight on Friday, telling NBC6 that, "Nothing is being withheld from the public."

Police reiterated that the heavy presence was, as previously reported, caused by the brawl that broke out among a group of juveniles.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Student Loans 5 mins ago

Soft launch of new FAFSA leaves many students and administrators frustrated

Gaza 37 mins ago

Desperate families in Gaza cling to a routine for survival

According to an arrest report, the teens were also lighting loud fireworks, which caused panic among patrons in the mall. The chaos also disrupted and damaged local businesses.

To put rumors to rest, Miami police also added that there were quote, "No aliens, UFOs, or ET's. No airports were closed. No power outages."

This article tagged under:

bayside marketplace
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us