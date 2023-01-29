Security Up at NJ Temples After Person in Ski Mask Tries to Burn One Down: Officials

Police are stepping up patrols in certain areas of New Jersey Sunday after a reported attempted arson attack, one allegedly involving an incendiary device akin to a "Molotov cocktail," at an Essex County synagogue, authorities say.

A city councilman in Montclair confirmed it happened at Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield. That's within the network of the Jewish Federation Greater MetroWest NJ, which encompasses Essex, Morris, Sussex, Union and Somerset counties. The head of the latter organization tweeted the incident was purported by someone wearing in a ski mask.

According to Greater MetroWest NJ President David Saginaw, the masked individual ignited and tossed "an incendiary weapon" at the front door around 3 a.m. The device didn't work as intended, Saginaw said, and damage was limited.

No injuries were reported. Police in Livingston confirmed the report had been filed and it had enhanced patrols.

We are aware of an attempted arson attack on a temple in Bloomfield NJ earlier this morning. As a result we have increased our patrols of our temples and will continue to do so until more information is obtained. If you see anything suspicious, please call us immediately. — livingston police (@livingstonalert) January 29, 2023

No other details were immediately available.

Saginaw said the chief security officer at Greater MetroWest NJ was working with local and state partners, as well as security partners in other Jewish communal groups in New York and New Jersey, on the investigation.

Last year saw an all-time high in antisemitic incidents and assaults reported in both New Jersey and New York -- and a man was just arrested in early November for allegedly threatening temples across the state.

This latest case underscores the ongoing nature of the problem, according to Saginaw.

"This incident comes amidst a climate of intimidation and intolerance, and a rising tide of anti-Jewish hate crimes and hate speech against Jews," he said. "Our Jewish Federation will continue to work with all partners in the community to stand up to hate, build our resilience, and promote safety and security."