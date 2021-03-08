NJ Couple Marks 50th Anniversary With 2nd COVID Shots

A New Jersey couple celebrated a huge milestone in their lives over the weekend with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 50th anniversary of Judy and Alan Greene's wedding is one that they will never forget. Safeguarding their future together, the couple received their final dose of the vaccine at the same time over the weekend at the Meadowlands Racetrack.

"The feeling that we have is that number one, we're together and we're healthy, but this is making us even more healthy," Judy Greene said.

The couple from Newark has devoted their lives to service. Alan worked for 35 years as an 8th-grade teacher then as principal. Judy taught 6th grade for 28 years. They first met after Alan was transferred to teach at a school where Judy worked.

Like so many couples, the pandemic kept them at home and tested their resolve. Alan broke his hip over the summer. He needed surgery and rehab but they've been through everything together.

Judy had hoped to celebrate their anniversary on a cruise but she says the vaccine is a nice consolation.

"Those 50 years went by very quickly and I hope we have many more," Alan said.