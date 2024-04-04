New Jersey Powerball ticket wins $1 million in Wednesday's drawing

Though no one won the $1.09 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, don't throw away your tickets just yet.

If you bought a ticket in New Jersey, double check your numbers. Someone there won $1 million by matching all five white numbers.

The winning numbers were -- 11, 38, 41, 62, and 65. They just missed winning the extra $1.08 billion by not getting the Powerball number -- 15.

It was purchased at Atco Deli on Jackson Road in Camden County, according to the NJ Lottery.

Nine tickets matched four of the five white balls and won $50,000. One of the locations purchased the Power Play option and multiplied the winning amount to $150,000.

Monmouth County ($150,000): Speedy Mart, 1000 Main St., Bradley Beach;

Gloucester County ($50,000): Wawa #961, 1700 Center Square Rd., Logan Township;

Middlesex County ($50,000): Quick Buy, 1950 Route 27, Edison;

Middlesex County ($50,000): Wawa #8366, 3222 Rt. 27, Kendall Park;

Morris County ($50,000): Lukoil, 1039 Valley Rd., Stirling;

Ocean County ($50,000): Hometown Market, 2225 Bridge Ave., Point Pleasant Boro;

Passaic County ($50,000): Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt; and,

Somerset County ($50,000): Food Market, 490 State Route 28, Bridgewater;

Just last week, the winning $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold less than 100 miles away in Neptune Beach, New Jersey.